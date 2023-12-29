Wave of worry: Retirement savings plummet by 7% in 2023, shows survey
The momentum of savings and investments persists, albeit at a slower rate than in the past. While the decline in savings raises concerns, it's crucial to delve into the underlying reasons. Nevertheless, a noteworthy trend is the growing involvement of women in managing their financial affairs.
Over the past year, numerous transformations have occurred, influencing how individuals approach long-term saving and investing, with market sentiment playing a tangible role in these changes. Financial markets have experienced a rollercoaster ride over the past year, as factors such as inflation, increasing interest rates, and geopolitical tensions have significantly impacted individuals’ approaches to saving and investment strategies.