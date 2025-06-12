₹1-crore health cover is fast becoming a necessity. But how to buy one?
Vedant Vichare 5 min read 12 Jun 2025, 03:07 PM IST
Summary
A ₹1-crore cover is within reach for anyone with a disposable income of ₹1 lakh or more. Here are some ways that can help keep premiums low.
In 2016, Hyderabad-based Ankur Pathak’s mother-in-law was diagnosed with Stage-III ovarian cancer, barely a month or two after undergoing angioplasty. The back-to-back medical emergencies left the family with limited funds to manage the treatment costs.
