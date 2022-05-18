Ways to consider financing your second-hand car purchase

Mint take: Buyers now have the choice of opting for either a pre-owned car loan, personal loan or even a top-up on their existing home loan. However, one should ensure that the loan amount is based on certain factors. These include the price of the used car and its affordability, and the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) that buyers are comfortable with. A higher contribution towards purchase of an used car will lower both the loan amount and the monthly instalment that needs to be paid.