Ways to improve your credit score

Check your credit report for errors: Credit bureaus use data related to one's current outstanding debt, past credit account, EMI payment, new loan and credit card applications, etc. while calculating a credit score. So, any clerical error on the part of the bureau or lender, or any fraudulent credit applications or transactions made in one’s name can adversely impact the credit score. The only way to detect such errors or fraudulent activity is to review the credit report. One should report such errors or frauds, if any, to the concerned credit bureau or lender for rectification. Once rectified, the report will automatically reflect an improved credit score.