Ways to keep your demat account safe

If you are an investor who does not trade regularly, the depositories also offer an option to freeze the account for debit or credit of securities. A client can also specify a stock or the number of stocks that he wants to freeze. Once you freeze your demat account or a stock, the broker cannot transfer securities out of it. The charge for this is capped at ₹125 for each instruction. Say, an investor has a long-term portfolio, where he doesn’t sell stocks. He can freeze debit from this account. In this case, the stocks he buys would be credited to the account, but he won’t be able to sell any. In most recent scandals, brokers found loopholes in regulations and debited clients’ account to transfer securities to the demat accounts of their own.