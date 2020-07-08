We have set up an investment advisory platform for our ultra HNI clients and are focusing on direct mutual funds. We are also strengthening advisory services to offer insights on all asset classes. Most HNI clients prefer a personal plan and are willing to pay advisory fees. We have seen a good response, given that this is just a five months old vertical. We are in the process of on-boarding customers and are positive that we will see more interest as we move towards a new normal.