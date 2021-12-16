Value migration from Atoms to Bits is real and inevitable, says the Motilal Oswal 26th Annual Wealth Creation Study with the theme ‘Atoms to Bits - Wealth Creation in the Digital Era’.

The report defines Atoms as businesses dealing physically, and Bits as those that carry out business digitally. The report highlights key success factors for digital businesses, accounting nuances and how to go about valuing these companies.

Lower marginal cost

The report highlighted that one of the advantages for new digital companies is lower marginal cost. Marginal cost is the change in total production cost from producing one additional unit. It stated that the near-zero marginal cost gives birth to dominant companies, and the marginal cost of producing for digital companies is low.

View Full Image Mint

Explaining the concept, Raamdeo Agrawal, chairman, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “Let’s talk about a software product, it would require a billion dollars to make it. Once that is incurred, and the moment volumes explode, the marginal cost comes down, and the company begins making higher profits."

He implied that the losses of these companies cannot be looked at in the same way as is the case with traditional non-digital based companies.

Citing Zomato as an example, Agrawal pointed out that the business did not charge any delivery fee when it started, which has now gone to ₹25-26, but the cost to the company remained at about ₹55 per order.

Zomato’s unit economics turned profitable in FY21 with a positive contribution of ₹19 per order versus negative contribution of ₹33 in FY20, the report said.

“A large opportunity size is favourable for all businesses but especially so for digital companies, as their marginal cost is near zero," emphasized the report with greater the chances of achieving hyper growth.

Intangible assets appreciate

The report highlighted that the current accounting standards fail to communicate intrinsic profitability.

Atoms use financial capital to acquire physical assets, which reflect in their balance sheet. In contrast, Bits mainly use human capital to self-generate intangible assets (e.g. technology platform), which gets fully charged to the income statement, resulting in optical loss. This, according to the report, does not capture the true financial position of Bits companies.

The report also gives reference to a paper ‘Why Financial Statements Don’t Work for Digital Companies’, which implies that value of Bits companies’ intangible assets appreciates with higher use, whereas the value of physical assets of Atoms depreciate with use.

The report cautions investors that they shouldn’t get misled by the optical losses in the Bits company versus a healthy profit in the Atoms company.

Agrawal said, “While there’s a store set-up cost for D-Mart, tech platforms such as Nykaa and Zomato created a digital store. In fact, every year, D-Mart would have made a loss if you take the ₹500 crore store cost in the P&L statement. So, it’s a matter of accounting. We are trying to bring the shift in making people understand the nomenclature. Loss should not be taken on the face of it as a loss."

Emphasis on PSG

Developing a valuation model for new-age digital companies is a million-dollar question.

Due to optical losses of Bits companies (at least in the initial years), conventional fundamental and valuation metrics such as RoE, RoCE, profit growth, P/E and PEG do not reflect the true value of these companies.

Hence, the report suggested valuing a company based on three factors: DCF (discounted cash flow), special emphasis on price to sales growth and last private equity valuation.

In case of DCF, due to high initial cash burn, cash flows stay negative for quite some time. This necessitates building DCF models for several years into the future. One must take into account that there is an uncertainty of cash flows and risk of inaccurate valuations in this case.

The PSG (price/sales to growth) is a better metric than conventional ratios, calculated at price/sales ÷ future sales growth rate.

Backing it with an example, the report stated that if two companies are valued at price/sales of 4x, and one company is expected to grow sales at 20% and the other at 40%, clearly the latter is preferable, which the PSG formula captures.

The first company has a PSG of 0.2 (4÷20), while the second company has a more attractive PSG of 0.1 (4÷40). A company’s PSG can be compared with suitable peers, both locally and globally.

Further, since private equity funds have a vast experience of valuing Bits companies, given their widespread global investments, the report suggests that valuation given by these firms in the latest round of funding could be a good base value, which can be suitably raised or discounted depending on subsequent developments.

“One can arrive at a value based on these three factors and decide to want it or not; there’s still some method in the madness," says Agrawal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics