‘The Modi Magic’ then took over the market in 2014. This time, the Sensex finally broke the shackles and moved to a new ground after six long years. Over the next few years, many nerve-wracking developments took place worldwide such as Brexit and demonetization back home, where markets along with individual investors felt jittery and nervous. However, nothing was scarier than the covid-19 fall in March 2020 when it seemed as if the world was falling apart. The market registered the fastest 40% fall in a matter of days. It was unprecedented and the question now was on human survival. Today, as I see Sensex clocking the 50,000-level despite all odds, I want to remind myself of the most key learnings I had from the market:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}