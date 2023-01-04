We started in India but we always wanted to be a multi-geo start-up1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Trendlyne is all set to enter international markets. It is also gearing up to enable transactions on its website and app
It is a stock analytics company. It caters to both institutional and retail clients. To top it all, it is a profitable venture, unlike several other tech start-ups. Reasons enough for Trendlyne—founded by first-time entrepreneurs Amber Pabreja and Devi Yesodharan in 2017— to be a one-stop shop for stock market investors.