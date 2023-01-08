‘We tell clients to keep business and personal finances separate’

Tarun Birani worked at a couple of brokerage firms in the early part of his career and that’s when he became disillusioned with the fact that most advisers were merely peddling investment products rather than helping clients understand and meet their long-term goals. And this led him, in the early 2000s, to start his own advisory practice, much before market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) carved out a separate category for financial planners—Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs)— in 2013. Birani, who now handles ₹400 crore of assets under advisory (AUA), looks back at his financial journey over the years in this special Mint series commemorating a decade of Sebi’s creation of RIAs (Mint has been speaking to advisers who have completed or are nearing a decade in the profession). Edited excerpts from an interview:

