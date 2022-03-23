‘We will launch a silver ETF soon, and gold fund in next 3-4 months’

That said, we have a fund that can invest globally because its mandate allows it to invest in ETFs. This fund has two underlying ETFs that make up the dominant part of any global investing, which is the technology sector as global investing is mainly innovation investing as every other business, such as in healthcare, financials, etc., is present in India as well. What is unique overseas is innovation, technology, and software, and those types of businesses are available through semiconductors index and NASDAQ. So, we have a fund that can still invest in NASDAQ and the semiconductors index and give exposure to these sectors. So, in some ways, options are available, yet I would not say it’s a big opportunity loss.

