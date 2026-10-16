From wealth to capability transfer—Key challenges for women successors managing investment and how to address, explained

A majority of women investors, who lead their families' wealth decisions, are still learning and did not receive structured, financial training, which exposes a gap in wealth succession for the demographic, according to a report by Equirus Wealth.
The ‘Shakti & Capital: Next-Generation Women and the Future of Indian Family Wealth’ study found that four in 10 women interviewed by Equirus Wealth assumed responsibility for wealth decisions following a significant life event, including bereavement, separation, capital loss or inheritance, rather than through a planned introduction to family finances.
It noted that a key challenge thus is that financial responsibility can arrive before individuals acquire the knowledge and experience needed to exercise it confidently.
“Approximately ₹73 lakh crore could pass to women in Indian families over the next decade. But the larger question is whether the knowledge and decision-making capability needed to manage this wealth will pass on with it. Families devote considerable attention to building and preserving wealth, but preparing the next generation to manage it deserves equal attention,” according to Nitesh Arora, Managing Partner at Equirus Family Office.
According to women investors and inheritors served by Equirus Family Office,
“The findings point to a clear agenda for families, family offices and advisors — give the transfer of capability the same deliberate attention as the transfer of assets,” the report added. It listed five actions can help make that shift:
Begin family wealth conversations before a health event, bereavement, separation or succession deadline makes them urgent. Establish a regular forum for discussing assets, responsibilities and family objectives.
Bring the next generation into portfolio reviews, explain the reasoning behind decisions and, where appropriate, introduce a supervised investment mandate with defined limits and accountability.
Clarify who can raise investment ideas, evaluate opportunities and make allocation decisions. Where capital is pooled, define women’s decision rights—including their role in significant and less liquid investments.
Review investments alongside tax, insurance, liquidity, retirement cash flow, estate documents and planned giving. Ensure that wills, nominations and ownership structures are considered together, with specialist advice where needed.
Build a direct relationship with successors before a handover. Understand their objectives, invite their questions and give them the opportunity to assess the advisor relationship for themselves.
The report suggests building the successor relationship before the handover. Give the next generation direct access, context and a reason to trust the advice—not simply an inherited advisor. “The transfer that matters, is not of assets, but of the ability to understand, direct and steward them,” the Equirus Wealth report noted.
|Preparation tool
|What it contains
|Family wealth map
|Principal assets, ownership structures, liabilities and who is responsible for each decision.
|Estate-planning review
|Wills, nominations and holding structures reviewed together with appropriate legal and tax professionals.
|Decision-rights map
|Who is informed, consulted, authorised to decide and responsible for execution
|Successor development plan
|Learning objectives, participation in reviews, supervised responsibilities, and progress milestones
|Whole-balance-sheet review
|Investments considered alongside taxes, insurance, liquidity, cash flow, and planned giving
|Advisor continuity plan
|Introductions, shared context and a direct relationship that allows the next generation to make informed choices
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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