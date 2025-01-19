The wealth effect: How perceived prosperity drives spending—and how to stay in control
Summary
- As rising asset prices create a sense of financial well-being, many fall prey to the psychological trap of over-spending. But by adopting strategies to stay grounded, we can harness the wealth effect without letting it derail long-term financial health.
You’re standing in the elevator lobby of your 14th-floor apartment, scrolling through e-commerce deals on your phone, though you have no intention of making a purchase. A neighbour enters, and after the usual pleasantries, mentions the price at which an apartment in the building recently sold. You’re pleasantly surprised to learn that the price has increased significantly compared to what you paid seven years ago.