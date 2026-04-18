‘Wealth isn’t built from leftovers’: CA explains why ₹1.2 lakh monthly salary may still leave you with no savings

A LinkedIn post by a CA discusses how high income does not guarantee wealth, citing lifestyle inflation as a key issue. Many earners struggle to save due to rising expenses, emphasising the need for better financial planning. Details here. 

Eshita Gain
Published18 Apr 2026, 05:56 PM IST
High salary, low savings? Why rising income doesn’t always build wealth
High salary, low savings? Why rising income doesn’t always build wealth

A higher income is often viewed as a fast track to financial security, but a recent LinkedIn post highlighted how that assumption does not necessarily hold true at all times. According to Meenal Goel, a chartered accountant by profession, many individuals earning over 1 lakh a month struggle to build savings, highlighting a gap between income growth and actual wealth creation.

She said that the problem is not how much people earn, but how quickly their expenses rise alongside their income. This phenomenon, often referred to as lifestyle inflation, can block your attempts to build savings even at higher salaries.

“High income doesn’t mean you’re building wealth. I’ve seen people earning 1.2L a month and still ending up with barely anything saved. The issue isn’t income, it’s how quickly lifestyle expands with it, ” Goel wrote in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Where do people go wrong? Goel explains

Explaining where most individuals may go wrong, Goel pointed to how quickly expenses may eat into income. “Rent 35K, EMI 30K, lifestyle spends 20K+, utilities and basics 15-20K. Suddenly, most of the income is already committed before the month even begins,” she said. All these costs leave little room for savings, which is the main issue she has flagged in the post.

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She added that whatever remains is often treated as savings, and this approach may not allow wealth creation. “And whatever is left becomes ‘savings.’ That’s where it goes wrong because wealth isn’t built from leftovers, it’s built by design.”

“The moment fixed costs take over your income, flexibility disappears. And once that happens, even a good salary starts feeling tight. The real risk isn’t spending more. It’s locking yourself into a life that your income has to keep chasing,” Goel said at the end of the detailed post.

Goel's post was written in response to another Reddit post, where a 22-year-old woman was seeking help in budgeting. In that post, the poster claimed that she is earning around 1.2 lakh a month, yet she ends up with just 15,000 in savings. She asked people to help her plan a budget through which she can cut expenses and save at least 30,000 each month from her paycheque. The Reddit post also detailed the individual's monthly expenses, including rent, groceries, gym membership, among others.

Netizens react to the post

The post gained traction on the platform, with several people offering different opinions and insights on building meaningful savings. While some advised that people should focus on earning more, others noted down some ways of making investments to create a safety net.

“Rather than focusing solely on cutting expenses, I recommend investing in skill development to boost your income sustainably,” a person commented under Goel's post. Meanwhile another person's comment focused on investments. “Instead of starting with fixed expenses, one should think of starting with fixed investments, and then go towards spending,” they said.

Another person said, “This is so true. Lifestyle creep is silent but powerful. The moment expenses become fixed commitments, financial stress increases even with higher income. Designing cash flows matters more than chasing raises.”

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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