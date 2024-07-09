Mastering wealth management: Decision making and financial success
Summary
- By integrating principles from psychology and finance, individuals can gain a deeper understanding of their decision-making processes and develop strategies to overcome biases and emotional influences
Meet Jyoti, a successful entrepreneur in her mid-30s who built a thriving business from scratch. With her company's rapid growth, Jyoti's wealth increased significantly, but she found herself facing a new challenge–managing her wealth effectively.