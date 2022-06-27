Wealth of words: How Shenoy turned a blog into an ₹800 cr PMS6 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 12:37 AM IST
- Deepak Shenoy, who now plans to enter the MF industry, tells Mint how he started his successful PMS venture
Listen to this article
Deepak Shenoy’s entry into investing was quite by accident. Today, though, his company Capitalmind manages assets of around ₹800 crore in its portfolio management service (PMS). Shenoy, an engineering graduate turned investment guru and the founder of Capitalmind, has since applied for a mutual fund licence and is also exploring the launch of an alternative investment fund for non-resident Indians (NRIs).