Weathering market storms: 7 proven strategies for investment success
As they say, “life is a marathon, not a sprint". It means that success requires strategy, patience, endurance, perseverance, over speed and impulsiveness. One should focus on the process and long term goals, rather than short term gratification and the finish line. Life is not the destination but the means, expect it to be challenging, with obstacles, bound to test one’s resilience.