Wedding Bells or Debt Spiral? Should you take a personal loan to manage your wedding expenses?
Entering into matrimony should not be burdened with the additional weight of an unnecessary personal loan. Nonetheless, if you require funds for your wedding, carefully evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of obtaining a loan for such purposes.
How much do you think a wedding costs in India? With the wedding season in vogue, how long is the list of expenses in most cases? Indian weddings are renowned for their opulence and lavishness, a spectacle that usually entails a significant financial investment. Families dedicate months to meticulously plan and budget for their children’s weddings, with costs varying from several hundred thousand rupees to multiple crores.