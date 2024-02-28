Securing your big day: The what, how, and why of wedding insurance
Wedding insurance: From venue mishaps to vendor no-shows and even weather tantrums threatening to derail the perfect day, a comprehensive policy can cushion the financial blow.
Indians are known for their absolute obsession with the concept of big fat weddings, a sentiment echoed in popular Bollywood films and online shows like Band Baaja Baaraat, Shaandaar, Veere Di Wedding, and Made in Heaven. Weddings are not mere unions, they are extravagant displays of luxury and significant investments in a booming industry.