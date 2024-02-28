Securing your big day: The what, how, and why of wedding insurance

Indians are known for their absolute obsession with the concept of big fat weddings, a sentiment echoed in popular Bollywood films and online shows like Band Baaja Baaraat, Shaandaar, Veere Di Wedding, and Made in Heaven. Weddings are not mere unions, they are extravagant displays of luxury and significant investments in a booming industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The global wedding services market, which reached $160.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to hit $414.2 billion by 2030, solidifies the notion that weddings are more than just emotional events — they’re big business. This underscores the need to protect against unforeseen uncertainties that could potentially disrupt the grand affair. This is where the significance of wedding insurance becomes apparent.

From venue mishaps to vendor no-shows and even weather tantrums threatening to derail the perfect day, a comprehensive policy can cushion the financial blow. Here are a few types of wedding insurance commonly available: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cancellation or postponement insurance Cancellation or postponement insurance is a specialised form of coverage designed to protect against financial losses incurred when unforeseen circumstances force the cancellation or postponement of a wedding ceremony or related events. This insurance provides reimbursement for non-recoverable expenses already incurred and additional costs associated with rescheduling the event.

Covered events typically include the sudden illness or death of key individuals, extreme weather conditions rendering the venue unusable, or other emergencies. Expenses eligible for reimbursement may encompass deposits paid to vendors, venue rental fees, catering costs, transportation arrangements, and other pre-paid expenses related to the wedding.

The policy terms, coverage limits, and exclusions vary among insurance providers. Couples should thoroughly review the policy details to understand what scenarios are covered and the extent of protection offered. Premium payment for this type of insurance is usually made upfront before the wedding event takes place. Once the premium is paid, the coverage period begins, usually extending until the scheduled wedding date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Wedding season is here; What is wedding insurance policy and what’s in for you Liability insurance It is a crucial component of wedding insurance policies, offering protection against financial losses arising from accidents, injuries, or property damage that may occur during the wedding event. It shields the couple from potential lawsuits and provides coverage for legal expenses, medical bills, and compensation for damages. Liability insurance typically covers bodily injury and property damage caused to third parties during the wedding ceremony or reception.

For example, if a guest slips and falls on the dance floor, sustaining injuries, liability insurance helps cover their medical expenses and any legal claims arising from the incident. Similarly, if a guest accidentally damages the wedding venue’s property, liability insurance can cover the costs of repairs or replacement.

This insurance also extends coverage to incidents that may occur during related events, such as rehearsal dinners, bridal showers, or bachelor/bachelorette parties, depending on the terms of the policy. Liability insurance policies vary in coverage limits, exclusions, and deductibles, so it’s essential for couples to carefully review the terms of the policy and assess their liability insurance needs based on the size of the wedding, the number of guests, and the nature of the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Choosing insurance coverage To decide between liability insurance and cancellation insurance for a wedding, couples should consider the potential risks and priorities. Liability insurance is crucial for protecting against accidents, injuries, or property damage during the event. One should opt for it if the venue has valuable property, or if there’s a high guest count. Cancellation insurance safeguards against unforeseen circumstances leading to event cancellation or postponement, like illness or extreme weather. One can choose cancellation insurance if they have significant non-refundable deposits or if unexpected events could jeopardise the wedding. Assessing the financial impact of each scenario helps determine which coverage aligns best with one’s needs.

The value of wedding insurance goes beyond monetary considerations — it’s about safeguarding the essence of a day that marks the beginning of a lifetime together. The key is early shopping and comparison, ensuring that the chosen policy aligns seamlessly with the unique symphony of one’s love story.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gaurav Arora is Chief – UW, Claims Property & Casualty, ICICI Lombard.

