Wedding loans among youth see 11% rise during the second wave: report

“We are thrilled to see continuous shift among youth behaviour and mindset during the last 17 months of the pandemic. India’s youth have proven to be adaptative with the changing circumstances. They are now better prepared to meet their financial needs and are gradually imbibing financial discipline. Their adaptability quotient gets them ahead of their previous generation," said Gaurav Chopra, founder and CEO, IndiaLends.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}