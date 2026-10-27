Reel creators, drone shows and décor: the new costs of Indian weddings

Ann Jacob
5 min read27 Oct 2026, 12:41 PM IST
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Combining catering and décor under one contractor, negotiating venue rates and choosing off-season dates can help lower overall costs.(Pexel)
Summary
Indian weddings are adding reel creators, drone shows and curated experiences to the bill. Couples are responding with DIY hacks, tighter budgets and financial planning to keep costs under control.

Earlier, a slideshow of pictures would tell guests how a couple met or trace their love story. Now, 200 drones might light up the night sky to map it out, while a dedicated social media crew edits and uploads Instagram reels in real time. Paint-and-sip stations, custom photo booths and curated guest activities are also finding their way into wedding venues.

Over the past two to three years, Indian wedding budgets, once centred on venues, catering, décor and photography, have acquired new line items such as reel creators, drone shows, mixologists and interactive experiences. As these trends raise costs, couples are using do-it-yourself (DIY) ideas and financial planning to stay within budget.

Reel creators, drone shows, and experiences

“Weddings have changed quite a bit over the last few years. Earlier, most of the spending was around the venue, food, décor, and photography,” said Pradeep Chandar, creative director at Chennai-based Marriage Colours. “Now couples are looking at a lot more, like wedding content creators for instant reels, personalized guest experiences, welcome hampers, special entries, live entertainment, hospitality teams, and even separate budgets for pre-wedding celebrations.”

Sahil Rathod, co-founder of Mumbai-based Shubhtithi Weddings, said dedicated social media vendors have emerged as a distinct expense. “Earlier, photographers used to edit the reels, but nowadays there are dedicated vendors for social media content creation who shoot reels, post live stories, and tag everyone,” he said. “While high-end teams charge 3-4 lakh for a two-day wedding, most couples comfortable with this trend spend around 1-1.5 lakh for 10-15 reels and live story coverage.”

Drone shows and interactive stalls add to the bill. Chandar said some drone operators quote 6-10 lakh, while others advertise shows with 150-200 drones for 20 lakh. Digital projection mapping and LED installations are also replacing physical décor structures. Rathod said game stalls can cost 8,000 for simple setups and up to 50,000 for elaborate installations.

Post-wedding dinners, reception mixologists and specialized hospitality managers are adding further costs, said Santosh Joseph, founder of Germinate Investment Services. “When it comes to offering these curated experiences, you end up paying for more people, managers, and specialized vendors,” he said.

Chandar estimates that innovative experiences can increase wedding budgets in metro cities by up to 20%, with newer expenses ranging from 2 lakh to 20 lakh.

Also Read | Marry now, pay later? The new economics of Indian weddings

DIY savings

Some couples are countering these costs by doing more themselves. Teresa Chappala, a 30-year-old senior specialist in air imports from Mumbai, and her fiancé took charge of the creative work for their simple Christian wedding.

“By dedicating our time and design skills, we managed to bypass heavy vendor premiums and cut down costs drastically without sacrificing the elegance of our wedding,” Chappala said.

The couple made mirror prints for welcome boards, designed their wedding brochures, hand-made the bridal bouquet and built a photo booth. They also skipped a professional pre-wedding photography crew.

“We did our entire pre-wedding shoot using a smartphone. The quality of mobile cameras nowadays is incredible, and the resulting photos feel far more authentic and intimate to us,” she said.

They designed their own car décor and asked friends to help with venue logistics. “To use low-cost alternatives, you need to be ready to invest your own time. The small changes we made ended up making our wedding even more personal,” Chappala added.

The couple completed their décor for 20,000, against vendors’ quotes of 50,000. Venue and catering costs remained unchanged.

Cutting the extras

For other couples, the financial battle lies in distinguishing genuine personal priorities from external social pressure. Pratap Khandulwan, a 26-year-old cybersecurity professional from Navi Mumbai, initially planned an intimate temple wedding with 25 to 30 close relatives. However, accommodating parental wishes pushed the estimated budget higher by over 80%.

Khandulwan and his fiancé then decided which expenses mattered most. “We initially considered cinematic videos and drone shots too, but realized we didn't really need them. Just because something is trending on social media doesn't mean it has to be part of our wedding,” he said.

The couple kept traditional rituals, pooja expenses and high-quality food as non-negotiables while trimming trendy extras. They opted for standard photography without videography, eliminated pre-wedding shoots, combined catering and decoration under a single contractor, and negotiated aggressively with venues.

"Our biggest learning is that a wedding budget doesn't increase only because of luxury; sometimes it grows because of many seemingly small additions," said Khandulwan. The couple said they cut back on everyday discretionary spending and outings. "We want to travel, enjoy our married life, and create experiences beyond a single celebration rather than spend unnecessarily to match social expectations," he concluded.

“For cost-conscious couples, research and knowing market value can go a long way,” Rathod said. He noted that most couples have shifted from physical to digital invitations and highlighted flexibility on dates as another major cost saver.

“Couples flexible on dates can secure venues at lower rates or with major discounts during off-season periods,” he explained.

There are also ways to retain visual appeal without paying for multiple elaborate installations. “Instead of spending heavily on multiple elaborate physical backdrops, couples choose one well-designed stage with digital visuals that change through the evening,” Chandar noted.

Also Read | From street food to chef's tables, Indian wedding menus go beyond the buffet

Emergency buffers and planning

Before setting a budget, couples must also address the psychological drivers behind wedding inflation. Anand Damani, behavioural scientist and founder of Briefcase, explained that social media has expanded the range of visual choices, triggering peer pressure and herd mentality.

“While choice brings freedom, too many options cause decision fatigue and cognitive overload. The variety leads people to indulge,” Damani noted, emphasising that couples must recognise and resist social proof.

From an advisory standpoint, wedding expenses can be assessed against a couple’s total net worth. Priya Sunder, co-founder and director at PeakAlpha Investments, applies an inflation rate of 10-15% when helping clients plan.

“Our role as advisors is to explain consequences and guide the best decision. A wedding expense should only be considered affordable after setting aside money for retirement, primary future goals, and children’s education,” Sunder stressed. “If your portfolio doesn't support the spend, or if taking a loan becomes necessary, that is an immediate signal to rationalize and scale down.”

To manage execution risks, Joseph recommends starting preparations early to avoid rush premiums. “Last-minute escalations can bump up budgets by up to 20%. It is essential to keep a 15–20% emergency buffer for extras and unknowns.”

By resisting visual peer pressure, protecting long-term financial goals from wedding-related debt and setting aside an emergency cushion, couples can ensure that their celebrations do not eat into their savings for the years ahead.

Also Read | Gen Z is obsessed with weddings. Brands are cashing in.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

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