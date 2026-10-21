Wedding Season 2026: Gold prices crashed over 5% in a month — Should you buy jewellery now or wait? Experts suggest

With the wedding season kicking in, gold buyers in India may find the recent price correction an opportunity to purchase jewellery. On 21 October 2026, 24K gold is priced at ₹1,46,270 per 10 grams, while 22K gold costs ₹1,34,081 per 10 grams (at the time of writing).

According to the bullion website, 24K gold was priced at ₹1,53,780 per 10 grams on 21 September 2026, marking a 5.13% decline over a month.

Should consumers buy wedding gold now or wait for prices to fall further? Here is what experts recommend.

Should you buy gold jewellery now for the wedding season? Yes.

Thomas Stephen, Director & Head - Preferred, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said, “The current price correction does present a good buying opportunity.”

Since Dhanteras and Diwali usually come with upswings in gold purchases, it is unlikely that gold prices will reduce further. Also, given the global central banks continued trends of gold accumulation should further consolidate the current prices, he added.

Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said wedding-related demand typically strengthens in October and November and remains healthy through major marriage dates extending into the first quarter of the following year.

“The recent correction offers a relatively better entry point for consumers with festive and wedding-related requirements, although staggered buying is advisable,” he added.

Vedant Gupte, Co-founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk, added, “If you have a wedding on the calendar, this dip is your window. Nobody can time the bottom, but you can fix the cost of a purchase you were going to make anyway.”

What factors should buyers track before purchasing gold? Modi advised buyers to monitor domestic gold prices, the USD/INR exchange rate, US real yields, Federal Reserve expectations and the upcoming US midterm elections, alongside local premiums and festive demand.

A stronger rupee or rising global yields could create better buying opportunities. Conversely, geopolitical escalation, falling real yields or renewed investment flows could reverse the recent correction.

For consumers who need jewellery within the next 2 to 3 months, trying to time the exact market bottom carries unnecessary risk. Staggering purchases across price corrections may be more prudent, he explained.

Stephen advised buyers to look at making charges, which typically range from 8% to 25%, and start purchasing early to average their buying prices. Bulk buying by jewellery makers 1 – 1.5 months before the festive/ wedding seasons can squeeze availability and also increase making charges.

How should buyers plan purchases before and after Dhanteras? Gupte said gold demand typically peaks around Dhanteras on 6 November and continues through the wedding muhurats beginning from Dev Uthani Ekadashi on 20 November this year, following Diwali on 8 November. Jewellers’ offers and prices may firm up as festive crowds arrive.

He recommended splitting purchases, with roughly half bought now and the remainder kept for Dhanteras or shortly afterwards. If prices fall, buyers could benefit from the lower rate on the second purchase. If prices rise, the initial purchase would already have locked in at a lower price.

What is the outlook for domestic gold prices before and after Diwali 2026? Stephen expects gold prices to remain range-bound and consolidate over the next 2 to 3 months. He sees support at ₹1.44 lakh– ₹1.45 lakh per 10 grams and resistance at around ₹1.55 lakh per 10 grams. On an immediate basis till pre-Diwali, the resistance levels could be closer to ₹1.53 lakh per 10 gms.

This means that, at the current price of ₹1.46 lakh per 10 grams of 24K gold, prices could fluctuate around this level over 2 to 3 months and rise to ₹1.53 lakh per 10 grams just before Diwali.

Gupte, meanwhile, expects a firmer, upward-leaning market from after Diwali through mid-December. This applies across 24K, 22K and 18K, since all three move together. So, jewellery buyers don’t need to forecast each separately.