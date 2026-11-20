Today marks the beginning of the Hindu wedding season with Dev Uthani Ekadashi, which means the “awakening of the deity” and marks the end of the four-month Chaturmas period, when Lord Vishnu is believed to wake from his Yoga Nidra.

With the 2026 wedding season beginning on 20 November, families and in-laws also exchange gifts in the form of cash, jewellery and other valuables. While gifts received on the occasion of marriage are exempt from income tax, those received from prospective in-laws before marriage or afterwards may be subject to different tax rules.

So, when does the tax exemption apply, and how are gifts received before, during, and after marriage taxed? Here's what you need to know.

What are the tax rules for gifts received before and after marriage? Under the Income-tax Act, any sum of money received by an individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) without consideration is taxable if its aggregate value during a financial year exceeds ₹50,000.

If the threshold is crossed, the entire amount, and not merely the amount exceeding ₹50,000, becomes taxable under the head ‘Income from Other Sources’.

For instance, if an individual receives cash gifts worth ₹60,000 from non-relatives during a tax year, the entire ₹60,000 will be taxable, not just the excess ₹10,000. This amount will be added to the recipient's taxable income and taxed at the applicable income tax slab rate.

The tax treatment of gifts from in-laws depends on the stage of the relationship:

Before marriage Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulakara, said, “Before marriage, individuals are not legally recognized as relatives merely because they are engaged or intend to marry. Therefore, gifts received from prospective in-laws may be taxable if the aggregate value of gifts received without consideration exceeds ₹50,000 during the financial year.”

This means that gifts received from prospective parents-in-law or spouse before marriage attract tax if the aggregate value crosses ₹50,000 during the financial year.

At the time of marriage The Income-tax Act provides an exemption for money, jewellery, or property received on the occasion of a marriage, irrespective of who gives the gift.

This means gifts received from relatives, friends, in-laws, or other individuals on the occasion of marriage are exempt from tax. Unlike the general ₹50,000 threshold applicable to gifts from non-relatives, there is no monetary ceiling on this marriage-related exemption.

After marriage After marriage, the relationship between the individual and their in-laws falls within the definition of relatives under the Income-tax Act.

The definition covers the spouse, the spouse's lineal ascendants and descendants, which include parents-in-law, as well as the spouse's brothers and sisters. Therefore, gifts received from parents-in-law, siblings-in-law and other relatives covered under the definition are exempt from tax, irrespective of their value.

“After marriage, the relatives include the in-laws. Therefore, gifts received from the father-in-law and mother-in-law are exempt without any monetary limit,” Maurya said.

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Is there specified time limit for gifts to qualify for marriage-related tax exemption? Maurya said the Income-tax Act does not prescribe a specific time window between engagement and marriage within which gifts automatically qualify for the marriage-related tax exemption.

But it generally applies to gifts given on the occasion of marriage and not merely to gifts given close to the wedding date. Therefore, gifts exchanged during engagement or given well in advance of the wedding cannot automatically be treated as marriage-related gifts and qualify for the exemption.

The purpose of the gift, the circumstances surrounding it, the occasion, and other supporting evidence may be relevant in determining whether it qualifies for the exemption.

It is advisable to retain relevant documents, such as gift deeds, bank transfer records, and other supporting evidence, particularly for high-value gifts, to establish the nature and occasion of the transaction, he added.