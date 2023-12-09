Weekend Wrap: From Adani Total Gas to Adani Power, top news and market movers this week
From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended December 8, 2023.
Top News
- Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of Rs. 15,536 crore in November 2023. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall mutual fund industry stood at ₹48.78 lakh crore.
- RBI’s MPC maintained the status quo on the repo rate and kept it unchanged at 6.5%. The committee also maintained the real GDP growth forecast at 7% and Inflation forecast at 5.4%.
- DSP MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Samco MF and Quant MF have launched the NFOs for DSP Nifty Smallcap 250 Quality 50 Index Growth Fund, Motilal Oswal Small Cap Growth Fund, Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Growth Fund and Quant Commodities Growth Fund. The NFOs closes on 15th, 19th, 21st and 22nd December 2023 respectively.
