It is easy to gain weight but difficult to shed the extra kilos, say fitness experts. Weight gain brings with it a host of lifestyle-related diseases, including diabetes and hypertension. Obesity is also associated with arthritis and even heart diseases. Losing weight the right way, say experts, is the only solution to such problems. And that means regular exercise in some form or the other—walking, running, yoga, swimming, cycling, aerobics and workouts at the gym help cut the flab and keep you fit. And, there is dieting as well.

The cheapest way to lose weight is by going to the neighbourhood park for the morning walks, running and yoga. Some parks, particularly in Delhi, have fitness equipment as well and it is free for all. But, there are costs associated with gyms, cycling, aerobics and swimming. For instance, you need to pay a monthly fee to use the swimming pool or the local gym, or attend aerobics classes. Besides, you need to invest in gym wear, including running shoes. And If cycling is your passion, you need to choose the cycle that suits your style. They come in various ranges and prices. Visits to the dieticians and regular medical check ups add to your expenses.

Meanwhile, extreme cases of obesity require medical intervention that costs a bomb. A bariatric surgery could cost anywhere between ₹2 lakh and ₹16 lakh. Note that this type of surgery is covered by certain health policies, but come with some riders:

Mint spoke with a few individuals on their weight reduction journey. Read on.

Surgery and sports

Surat-based businessman Ankitkumar Bhamborliya, 33, slipped into a coma for three days in 2013. He was diagnosed with brain fever and the treatment that followed lasted a year, by which time his weight rose from 120kg to 165kg, with BMI (body mass index) of 52.

“My doctor advised me against any weight-loss programme during the course of my treatment. By the end of 2014, I was told it was time to lose weight and I began to check out available options. And I chose bariatric surgery. I knew some people, including a few of my relatives, who had undergone this surgery. I asked for references and finally selected Dr. Vikram Lotwala in Surat," Bhamborliya recalls.

His surgery was successfully performed in 2016 and it cost him ₹2.5 lakh. The medicines cost around ₹20,000 back then.

Since the surgery, Bhamborliya has maintained a disciplined lifestyle of diet and exercise. His weight came down to 95kg and BMI to 30. “I had a low-carb, low-calorie diet initially. But my sugar levels began to fall. So, I changed my diet a little bit. My weight is now maintained at 100kg, and BMI at 31," he says.

As part of his exercise regimen, Bhamborliya goes to the gym every morning. The gym membership fees is ₹12,000 per annum. He also swims regularly at a pool managed by the local municipality, where the fee is ₹2,400 annually. He concludes his day by walking at least 5 km.

Dehradun-based edtech professional Sudhakar Singh, 33, weighed around 105kg and had a BMI of around 33. An avid badminton player, he had stopped playing some years ago. He also suffered from hyperthyroidism. “After I started working, I went on a very carb-heavy diet and occasionally indulged in binge drinking. But, at one point of time, I got worried that I would get diabetes. There was already a health history of diabetes in my family. So, I decided to make some lifestyle changes," Singh says.

Singh started with intermittent fasting, which he says has worked well for him, and exercising since the beginning of this year. “I would fast for 16 hours daily and have food only between noon and 8pm, Some days, I even did 18 hours of fasting," he says. He has cut down his alcohol intake drastically, limiting it to just one of the weekends in a week. Singh also included protein shake in his diet on alternate days and spends ₹4,000 for a pack of protein powder every month.

Singh has started playing badminton again. He goes to the badminton academy near his house every evening and is also part of an active group of players. “It helps a lot, especially when you are on a weight-loss journey because someone will always be egging you on," Singh points out.

The academy, which has an indoor court, charges ₹2,000 as fees per month. Players need to bring their own badminton racquets and shuttlecocks. Singh says he has bought two racquets, one for ₹1,800 and the other for ₹4,000 ,and expects them to last at least 3-4 years. He also bought two pairs of special shoes, one costing ₹1,800 and the other ₹2,200. These shoes typically last for a year. He buys a box of shuttlecock worth ₹990 once every three months.

Additionally, he visits the local gym 4-5 times a week. He pays ₹1,000 per month as fees. He now weighs 95 kg with BMI of around 30.

One step at a time

Noida-based Abhinav Sharma, 42, who works in the investment industry, weighed 94kg and had a BMI of 32 in 2022. He had been trying to reduce weight for some years now and even used to walk 12km daily. The covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns disrupted everything. In early 2022, Sharma caught covid. “Soon after, I touched 94kg.In February that year, I decided to do something about my weight. I chose to walk daily for at least an hour. I lost 3kg in a month." In March, he lost another 3-4kg, and also started to control his diet. “I put a stop to junk food, fried food, soft drinks and avoided sugar totally," Sharma says.

“In April 2022, I began to do interval running of 200-300 metres over the course of my 6-7km walks," he says. He lost 6-7kg that month. By May-end, Sharma was down to 75kg and started running more. He has since run 10km daily on a consistent basis. By November-December last year, Sharma touched 65kg.

This year though, Sharma has gained some weight because he is working on toning his muscles. “When you lose so much weight quickly, you need to also find a way to tone your muscles," he says. Apart from running, he has started playing badminton.

Now, Sharma regularly takes part in running events all over the country. He says he has already done a few half-marathons (21km). Entry fees to these events, held almost every month, cost anywhere between ₹1,500 and ₹2,500.

He has six pairs of running shoes, each pair costing anywhere between ₹6,000 and ₹8,000. He expects to buy three pairs every year. He has also bought a pair of non marking shoes for badminton for ₹3,500, which he says should last for a year. To track his physical activities, Sharma also purchased a smartwatch, for ₹27,000.

Sharma has added protein powder to his diet. That helps him build and tone his muscles. He says a pack of whey isolate costs him ₹2,500 per month.

Coimbatore-based Shineson, who works as a bank employee, weighed 91 kg with BMI of 33, but has now reduced his weight to 74 kg and BMI of 27. Shineson, 30, started his weight loss journey a year back, when during a health check-up he learnt that his cholesterol and sugar levels were both marginally higher.

He started off with walking 5-6 km every day, besides the 4km back and forth from home to his office. Over time, he started doing 45 minutes of brisk walking and another 45 minutes of spinning (workout on a stationary bike). Shineson bought the indoor bike for ₹16,000 last year. On some days, he also does body weight-based strength exercises such as push-ups and squats.

While he has reduced his rice intake, his diet now includes macademia nuts, which is a calorie-dense dry fruit. “These nuts keep me satiated for longer hours and act like a meal replacement," he says. He purchases 1kg of macademia nuts every month for ₹3,000. Instead of milk, he uses fresh cream for his coffee. On a monthly-basis, he spends ₹3,000 on fresh cream.

Shineson also takes protein powder on alternate days, especially on days that he is feeling very tired. He says a 1kg packet ( ₹3,000 per pack) of protein powder lasts three months. To track his fitness, he recently bought an apple watch for ₹28,000.

Investing in your health

Finding room in your budget for a healthy lifestyle is better than spending on medicines. Today, there are several options available for weight loss programmes, be it dieting, exercising or even medical procedures. But, surgeries are very expensive, and the costs depend upon the hospital and doctor. Some procedures such as liposuction are not covered by insurance. Liposuction is considered a cosmetic procedure. From 2019, as per Irdai (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority) guidelines, bariatric surgery is covered under certain conditions, i.e. if your BMI is 40 and above (extreme obesity) or between 35 and 39.9 with co-morbidities. But your insurer may not permit cashless hospitalization for bariatric surgeries.