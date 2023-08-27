Have you put on extra kilos? Know how much it costs to cut the flab7 min read 27 Aug 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Gym fees, fitness and exercise equipment, special diets are all expensive but tummy tucks cost you more.
It is easy to gain weight but difficult to shed the extra kilos, say fitness experts. Weight gain brings with it a host of lifestyle-related diseases, including diabetes and hypertension. Obesity is also associated with arthritis and even heart diseases. Losing weight the right way, say experts, is the only solution to such problems. And that means regular exercise in some form or the other—walking, running, yoga, swimming, cycling, aerobics and workouts at the gym help cut the flab and keep you fit. And, there is dieting as well.