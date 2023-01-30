‘We’re seeing a lot of demand for alternatives in smaller cities’6 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 10:59 PM IST
Anshu Kapoor, who heads Nuvama Asset Management, says 30% of new customers from beyond top-10 cities
The years 2015 to 2020 witnessed one of the fastest periods of growth, in terms of investment opportunities. A lot of things came together. The economy was doing well, the markets were doing well. There was a lot of wealth creation," says Anshu Kapoor, who heads the asset management division of Nuvama group. The group was formerly known as Edelweiss Wealth Management but was rebranded after Asia-focused private equity fund PAG acquired a 56% stake in the firm in 2021. Kapoor spoke to Mint on wealth management in India and how Nuvama is catering to clients’ growing appetite for alternative investment products. Edited excerpts from an interview.
