‘We’re seeing a lot of demand for alternatives in smaller cities’

In 2015, we were only ₹10,000-odd crore of assets under advisory (AUA). When we started in 2010, the pace was very slow in the beginning. We were all still figuring out the customer value proposition, what segments will grow, how we should build our products, our technology, etc. and the team was also very small at that point of time. By 2015, we were still a small team, but we had built a sizeable base. At that point of time, if you had asked me whether we will be ₹2 trillion in assets, I would have maybe said no. But our aspiration was to grow.

