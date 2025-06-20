Wes Anderson’s ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ and Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ — Hidden money lessons

Both Wes Anderson and Aamir Khan have a fan following that is set in their ways. Fans gave Aamir Khan a label ‘Mr. Perfectionist’. Makes you wonder why he is remaking a movie - Woody Harrleson starrer Champions - about basketball, a sport that can be described as ‘niche interest’ for Indians and about a Chak De like plot but with differently abled young people. The debacle of Lal Singh Chaddha wasn’t enough for him? Or do Indian writers not have any original stories?

Wes Anderson is known for his films that are ‘different’. The Phoenician Scheme is as niche as it gets. Fans will flock to watch a film that has big stars like Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more… With Benicio Del Toro handing out live grenades to his relatives, fans have a big screen treat in store for them. .

Two very different films with totally different plots offer money lessons to the smart investor.

‘Sitare Zameen Par’ forces you to look at privilege of birth Aamir Khan plays an assistant basketball coach with a short fuse and yes, an even shorter temper. His personal failures earn him fines as well as community service (a concept introduced to the judicial system in India only in 2023). He has to coach a team of differently abled people - those who are autistic and afflicted with Down's Syndrome - and win like Kabir Khan a la Chak De, India!.

This bunch of rag tag folk with different quirks - one won’t bathe because he is afraid of water, but loves animals, another tends to stare at the sky to track flights, and there’s one who is scammed by his employer to work at half the pay but longer hours… Every story is meant to touch your heartstrings, but because each comes with a moral science lesson, the film makes you want to upchuck into your popcorn.

The film gets ‘A’ in its report card because the ‘Sitare’ team wins despite not winning. That lesson is just better than anything else the film tries to ‘teach’. This should have been slotted for a Direct to OTT slot, because Woody Harrelson’s Champions does the same job much better. If the film teaches us to be more inclusive and that ‘our normal is our normal and their normal is their normal’, but in front of these differently abled folk, I wish Aamir had at least tried to be genuine rather than put on an act. His whole schtick just feels hollow.



But the film teaches us valuable money lessons.

Financial stability often requires effort and adaptability. The movie shows that Hargobind, who is on the spectrum, does not trust coaches, and prefers to play alone. The coach has to win his trust, and get him to play in the team.

Kudos to the director who manages to convince us that there is joy in playing the game and that winning is not everything. This can be a powerful lesson, reminding viewers that while financial security is important, it shouldn't be the only pursuit.

The movie explores themes of overcoming personal struggles and finding redemption, both for Gulshan the grumpy coach and the team members. So take a quick break and call your personal finance manager just to say thank you. After all, your success is because you have a great team working with you.

Wes Anderson’s ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ is about murderous relatives after your money A businessman chooses his successor - his daughter, a young novice who insists she is going to become a nun. He has ten sons as well, who are happiest using a real crossbow aimed at dad. Dad though has survived many assassination attempts across many geographies. His assistants die horribly, and even though he has been shot at and suffered plane crashes, you sit there in the dark grinning. Wes Anderson is obviously going somewhere with these delightful attempted murders.

The businessman Anatole ‘Zsa Zsa’ Korda (played by Benicio Del Toro) is going to divert waters and build a new expansive infrastructure (train, towns et al) across the desert. He has made deals with his family and friends. He needs to renegotiate deals to finish the railroad, which has just fallen short by a few feet. He could put his own money, but this is a Wes Anderson movie, so he embarks on a quest to meet and make new deals with every partner. Feels like a bit of a maths lesson, but who cares when the scheme by this rich man looks so enticing? Zsa Zsa even offers to marry his cousin (Scarlett Johanson!) and plays a game of basketball against Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston… The American government has sent a spy to figure out his business deals and if he’s evading taxes. How he manages to survive a fight with his murderous brother (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a fun watch.

As an investor though you must realise that investing your money into businesses with family and friends is great until you are faced with the disadvantages. There will always be someone who is dissatisfied with their share of earnings, dividends and what have you to trigger them into finding faults.

Zsa Zsa is how we perceive rich oligarchs - travelling in their private jets, dodging taxes because they have different nationalities, men who think nothing of destabilizing governments and exploiting local workers and yes, fathering many children…

If you work with someone like Zsa Zsa Korda, or have enough money to plan your own Modern Greater Independent Phoenicia, know the pitfalls of being rich: People will be out to get a slice of your wealth (learn to negotiate!); They will want to kill you (appoint your heirs on time, sign a living will with the help of a lawyer and update your bank KYCs); Have a Plan B in case you don’t succeed at creating your Modern Greater Independent Phoenicia (Korda has cooking skills that help him start a restaurant!). And for God's sake, don't evade taxes.

Wes Anderson’s gallery of scoundrels gets an awesome addition with this beautifully detailed, stylish film. You step out of the theatre with a smile on your face and if you bump into someone who claims ‘All Wes Anderson films are the same’ you smile wider and reply, ‘Help yourself to a grenade’.

If only one could persuade Aamir Khan to wipe off that knowing ‘I’m so good’ smirk and get back to making movies, not moral science lessons. And yes, I also wish more people would watch Wes Anderson who refuses to make ‘massy’ movies… But will they listen? So I’m off to spend a little more of my hard earned money to watch Dhanush and drink overpriced multiplex coffee.