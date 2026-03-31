When Vishwas Reddy, a Bengaluru-based businessman, first checked flights to Kazakhstan in January, the fare was a reasonable ₹25,000. By late February, as war broke out across West Asia, it had nearly doubled to ₹45,000. Within days of the conflict escalating, it climbed to ₹75,000—a threefold jump in under two months.
How the West Asia war is impacting airfares and what should you do
SummaryFuel spikes, airspace closures and lifted fare caps are pushing ticket prices sharply higher—reshaping business and leisure travel plans across domestic and global routes.
When Vishwas Reddy, a Bengaluru-based businessman, first checked flights to Kazakhstan in January, the fare was a reasonable ₹25,000. By late February, as war broke out across West Asia, it had nearly doubled to ₹45,000. Within days of the conflict escalating, it climbed to ₹75,000—a threefold jump in under two months.
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