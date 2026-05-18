The soldier who fought for 29 extra years—and the investors doing the same

In 1945, the Second World War ended. Hiroo Onoda did not get the memo.
A Japanese intelligence officer stationed in the Philippine jungle, Onoda kept fighting for nearly 30 years after Japan surrendered—dismissing every leaflet as enemy propaganda, ambushing patrols, living off the land. He laid down his arms only in 1974.
I think about Onoda when I watch investors react to volatility—not the ones who panic and sell, but the ones who say: “I’ll wait for clarity. I’ll get back in when things settle.”
They are waiting for a signal that may never come.
Do not seek certainty in inherently uncertain domains.
Shock and bounce
Since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began in late February, that instinct has been everywhere. Oil surged. The Nifty 50 fell nearly 11%, then bounced back around 7%. The daily ups and downs continue.