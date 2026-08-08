West Bengal 7th Pay Commission: Pay parity with Centre, 5% increment, pension benefits | Key demands explained

West Bengal’s newly formed 7th Pay Commission will consider several demands from the unions, including pay parity with Central government employees, restoration of commuted pension after 11 years and raising annual increments from 3% to at least 5%.

Apart from reviewing the salaries, allowances and service conditions of state government employees, the panel will examine career progression, pensions, retirement and healthcare benefits. It will assess the existing pay structure, allowances, pension, and gratuity, and will then suggest changes based on inflation and current economic conditions.

A senior official told PTI that the proposals cover "all major aspects of the service conditions of government employees" and aim to address anomalies in the existing system.

"It is intended to bring greater rationalisation to the pay and service structure while taking into account present economic realities and the requirements of government employees," the officer said.

Here's a look at the key demands: Pay parity with the Central government West Bengal’s 7th Pay Commission will consider bringing the salaries of state government employees closer to those of Central government employees. The aim is to create more uniform pay levels across the country and reduce legal disputes over salary differences.

The commission may also recommend a dearness allowance (DA) system linked to the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), along with a fixed process for releasing DA.

It will also review house rent allowance (HRA) and transport allowance in line with Central government rules. Other benefits, including children’s education allowance and hostel subsidy, will also be examined and revised if needed.

Annual increments from 3% to at least 5% On the pay front, the proposed framework recommends increasing the annual increment from the existing 3% to 5%. It also calls for determining the minimum pay by considering a five-member family unit rather than the 3.5-member unit used by the previous pay commission.

Career advancement The promotion and appraisal policy is proposed for review to improve efficiency, accountability, and responsibility in government offices.

The Career Advancement Scheme could also change, with the pay panel seeking assured progression after 5, 8, 12, 18, and 24 years of service, against the existing three-tier system of 8, 15, and 24 years.

Retirement benefits A review of retirement benefits, including restoration of commuted pension after 11 years, changes in leave encashment provisions and grant of one notional increment to employees retiring on June 30 are also on the cards.

"The emphasis is also on ensuring that career progression and retirement-related benefits keep pace with changing service conditions," the official said.