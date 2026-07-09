West Bengal govt to release 50% of estimated Dearness Relief arrears for pensioners in Kolkata — All you need to know

The West Bengal state government will release 50% of pending Dearness Relief arrears of individual and family pensioners in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area through banks, PTI reported citing an official notification on the same.
As per the notification from the state finance department's pension branch, pending DR arrears will be disbursed through banks in the KMC area in an “interim measure” as the government seeks to expedite delays that had arisen due to non-verified bank records, the report added. The government is also awaiting validated details of past pension disbursements from concerned banks, it said.
The estimated arrears are to be calculated on the basis of data available with the Accountant General, West Bengal, the DR rates notified by the Finance Department during the ROPA 2009 period from 1 April 2008 to 31 December 2019, and the applicable All India Consumer Price Index-linked formula.
The state has also developed a dedicated Bank Pension Management Portal under the West Bengal Integrated Financial Management System (WBiFMS) to facilitate its process, the report added.
On their part, banks have been directed to verify and update pensioners' records on the portal and immediately credit the admissible amount to their bank accounts.
The government has also asked banks to furnish validated details of all pension disbursements made during the ROPA 2009 period so that the remaining DR arrears can be calculated and paid.
The notification said the modalities for payment of the residual DR arrears would be announced separately.
Earlier on 22 June, the state government hiked dearness allowance (DA) by 20% from 1 October, effectively increasing the component to 38% of basic salary for West Bengal state government employees and pensioners.
Notably, the announcement narrowed the gap in DA received by state government employees and their central government counterparts by 22 percentage points — a significant improvement. This is down from the previous gap of 42 percentage points between the two.
Central government employees and pensioners are covered by the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), which offers a different pay structure and increases pay. In contrast, the West Bengal state employees and pensioners are still covered by the 5th and 6th CPC, which have much lower salaries. Now, with the 8th CPC underway, there are concerns that the salary gap will widen.
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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