West Bengal to implement Ayushman Bharat, Mukhyamantri Swasthya Bima Yojana from August 16 — Here's all we know

West Bengal will implement the central government's healthcare insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat for 1.5 crore families i.e. 6 crore individuals, and the state's cashless coverage scheme Mukhyamantri Swasthya Bima Yojana on August 16, health minister Sharadwat Mukherjee said today.
Saying that 16 August will be observed as ‘Ayushman Diwas’ he added that this brings the people of West Bengal under the same health-security framework as the rest of the country, PTI reported.
The minister added that this marks a “new chapter” and promised that the government will undertake major overhaul of the state's healthcare system.
The government also said around 3.4 crore people in the state are already covered under 'Ayushman Bharat' and would be able to avail themselves of services from August 16.
(With inputs from PTI)
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