I work remotely. I asked ChatGPT how much money I was actually saving.

My ChatGPT Prompt I want ChatGPT to act as a household economist, lifestyle analyst, labour economist and personal finance strategist.

Help me calculate the real financial impact of working from home versus working from the office.

I feel like I save money by not commuting, buying lunch and dressing for work. But, I also suspect I quietly spend more on electricity, food delivery, subscriptions and staying indoors.

I do not want assumptions. I want a realistic, location-specific analysis.

Please assume:

I live in Delhi, India

I work as a SAP consultant; my office is in Hyderabad

My annual salary is ₹ 16 LPA

16 LPA I work remotely full-time

I work approximately 9 hours/day

I live in an owned house

Household size: Parents, sister

I am trying to optimise both money and quality of life Current Work Setup

Fully remote

Work hours: 2 PM to 11 PM

Home office setup

Costs When Working From Home Estimate:

Electricity

Internet

Tea/coffee/snacks

Lunch

Furniture Gadgets

AC/fan usage

Domestic help

Subscriptions Opportunity cost of staying home, costs of working from the office.

Estimate:

Commute

Fuel

Parking

Metro

Office lunches

Coffee

Clothes

Grooming

Social spending

Convenience purchases Then calculate:

WFH Economics Dashboard

Annual savings

Hidden costs

Effective salary uplift

Hourly value of time saved

Utility inflation

Commuting tax Please also analyse whether WFH creates:

More savings

More spending

Less burnout Compare:

Full Remote vs Hybrid vs Office Then build:

Ideal remote-work budget

How much should be redirected to investing

Whether moving to a lower-cost city makes sense

Whether WFH savings are usually overstated Give me a financially-realistic and lifestyle-aware framework for calculating how much working from home actually saves.

ChatGPT’s Response Your comparison is specific and worth examining carefully. It is WFH in Delhi versus relocating to Hyderabad for an office role. This is not a debate about career growth. It is a question in personal finance and lifestyle economics. The numbers tell a clear story.

WFH vs Office: Cost Comparison You own your home in Delhi. You live with your parents and sister. Your commute is zero. These are significant financial advantages before you calculate anything else.

Working from home does create additional costs. Electricity for cooling, your laptop and lighting runs ₹2,500 to ₹5,000 monthly. That is ₹30,000 to ₹60,000 annually.

Internet costs ₹800 to ₹1,500 per month. Tea, snacks and extra home consumption add ₹2,000 to ₹4,000 monthly. Replacing your chair, desk and peripherals costs roughly ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per year. Subscriptions add another ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 annually.

Your total incremental Work-From-Home cost is approximately ₹90,000 to ₹1.7 lakh per year.

Relocating to Hyderabad changes the equation entirely. Rent alone costs ₹18,000 to ₹30,000 per month, or ₹2.2 to ₹3.6 lakh annually. Daily commuting adds ₹4,000 to ₹8,000 per month.

Office lunches and coffee cost between ₹4,000 and ₹7,000 per month. Clothes and grooming add ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 per year. Convenience spending, food delivery, autos, and small daily expenses add up to ₹5,000- ₹10,000 per month.

Your total office lifestyle cost in Hyderabad is approximately ₹4 to ₹6.5 lakh per year.

The difference between the two scenarios is ₹3 to ₹5 lakh per year in your favour. Your ₹16 LPA remote setup is economically comparable to ₹19 to ₹21 LPA for a relocation-required office role. That gap is not small. It is the difference between building wealth and spending it on maintaining a lifestyle you did not choose.

Assume a 90-minute daily commute across 220 working days. That is roughly 330 hours of life per year. Divide your ₹3 to ₹5 lakh annual savings by those hours.

Each hour of life you retain through remote work is worth around ₹900 to ₹1,500 to you, financially.

However, your 2 PM to 11 PM shift creates specific lifestyle pressures. Higher cooling usage during afternoon hours increases electricity bills.

Altered meal timing affects both health and household rhythm. Reduced daylight exposure and delayed sleep tendencies are real costs even if they do not appear on a spreadsheet.

Use WFH Advantage Your monthly take-home is around ₹1.05 lakh. Redirect your remote work advantage deliberately. Invest ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 monthly. Allocate ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 for travel. Set ₹5,000 aside for utilities.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT to help me become debt-free by 2027

Spend ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 on home improvement and ₹10,000 on lifestyle. Owning your home in Delhi is one of the strongest financial positions available to any WFH professional in India right now.