WFH vs office: I asked ChatGPT what saves more money; after shocking analysis, AI asks, ‘Would you still choose remote?’

ChatGPT's analysis was shocking because of the striking difference between reality and assumption. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated10 Jun 2026, 10:26 AM IST
WFH vs office: I asked ChatGPT what saves more money; After shocking analysis, AI asks, ‘Would you still choose remote?’
WFH vs office: I asked ChatGPT what saves more money; After shocking analysis, AI asks, ‘Would you still choose remote?’(ChatGPT)

I work remotely. I asked ChatGPT how much money I was actually saving.

My ChatGPT Prompt

I want ChatGPT to act as a household economist, lifestyle analyst, labour economist and personal finance strategist.

Help me calculate the real financial impact of working from home versus working from the office.

I feel like I save money by not commuting, buying lunch and dressing for work. But, I also suspect I quietly spend more on electricity, food delivery, subscriptions and staying indoors.

I do not want assumptions. I want a realistic, location-specific analysis.

Please assume:

  • I live in Delhi, India
  • I work as a SAP consultant; my office is in Hyderabad
  • My annual salary is 16 LPA
  • I work remotely full-time
  • I work approximately 9 hours/day
  • I live in an owned house
  • Household size: Parents, sister
  • I am trying to optimise both money and quality of life

Current Work Setup

  • Fully remote
  • Work hours: 2 PM to 11 PM
  • Home office setup
  • Costs When Working From Home

Estimate:

  • Electricity
  • Internet
  • Tea/coffee/snacks
  • Lunch
  • Furniture

Gadgets

  • AC/fan usage
  • Domestic help
  • Subscriptions

Opportunity cost of staying home, costs of working from the office.

Estimate:

  • Commute
  • Fuel
  • Parking
  • Metro
  • Office lunches
  • Coffee
  • Clothes
  • Grooming
  • Social spending
  • Convenience purchases

Then calculate:

  • WFH Economics Dashboard
  • Annual savings
  • Hidden costs
  • Effective salary uplift
  • Hourly value of time saved
  • Utility inflation
  • Commuting tax

Please also analyse whether WFH creates:

  • More savings
  • More spending
  • Less burnout

Compare:

  • Full Remote vs Hybrid vs Office

Then build:

  • Ideal remote-work budget
  • How much should be redirected to investing
  • Whether moving to a lower-cost city makes sense
  • Whether WFH savings are usually overstated

Give me a financially-realistic and lifestyle-aware framework for calculating how much working from home actually saves.

ChatGPT’s Response

Your comparison is specific and worth examining carefully. It is WFH in Delhi versus relocating to Hyderabad for an office role. This is not a debate about career growth. It is a question in personal finance and lifestyle economics. The numbers tell a clear story.

WFH vs Office: Cost Comparison

You own your home in Delhi. You live with your parents and sister. Your commute is zero. These are significant financial advantages before you calculate anything else.

Working from home does create additional costs. Electricity for cooling, your laptop and lighting runs 2,500 to 5,000 monthly. That is 30,000 to 60,000 annually.

Internet costs 800 to 1,500 per month. Tea, snacks and extra home consumption add 2,000 to 4,000 monthly. Replacing your chair, desk and peripherals costs roughly 15,000 to 25,000 per year. Subscriptions add another 10,000 to 20,000 annually.

Also Read | I run a fast-food stall: I asked ChatGPT how to take home ₹1.5 lakh every month

Your total incremental Work-From-Home cost is approximately 90,000 to 1.7 lakh per year.

Relocating to Hyderabad changes the equation entirely. Rent alone costs 18,000 to 30,000 per month, or 2.2 to 3.6 lakh annually. Daily commuting adds 4,000 to 8,000 per month.

Office lunches and coffee cost between 4,000 and 7,000 per month. Clothes and grooming add 20,000 to 40,000 per year. Convenience spending, food delivery, autos, and small daily expenses add up to 5,000- 10,000 per month.

Your total office lifestyle cost in Hyderabad is approximately 4 to 6.5 lakh per year.

The difference between the two scenarios is 3 to 5 lakh per year in your favour. Your 16 LPA remote setup is economically comparable to 19 to 21 LPA for a relocation-required office role. That gap is not small. It is the difference between building wealth and spending it on maintaining a lifestyle you did not choose.

Assume a 90-minute daily commute across 220 working days. That is roughly 330 hours of life per year. Divide your 3 to 5 lakh annual savings by those hours.

Also Read | I’m a biker and have ₹50 lakh: I asked ChatGPT if I should stop going to office

Each hour of life you retain through remote work is worth around 900 to 1,500 to you, financially.

However, your 2 PM to 11 PM shift creates specific lifestyle pressures. Higher cooling usage during afternoon hours increases electricity bills.

Altered meal timing affects both health and household rhythm. Reduced daylight exposure and delayed sleep tendencies are real costs even if they do not appear on a spreadsheet.

Use WFH Advantage

Your monthly take-home is around 1.05 lakh. Redirect your remote work advantage deliberately. Invest 15,000 to 20,000 monthly. Allocate 8,000 to 10,000 for travel. Set 5,000 aside for utilities.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT to help me become debt-free by 2027

Spend 3,000 to 5,000 on home improvement and 10,000 on lifestyle. Owning your home in Delhi is one of the strongest financial positions available to any WFH professional in India right now.

The final question is this. If your salary stayed at 16 LPA forever, would you still choose remote? If the answer is yes, then your gain is not only financial. You are buying time, convenience and significantly-lower daily friction. That has a value money alone cannot fully capture.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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