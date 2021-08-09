What a $5 trillion economy could mean for Nifty 50

Now, you may ask—where will the average m-cap-to-GDP ratio stand in 2030? We are in a bull market right now, and so this number is the highest-ever. Historically, whenever the ratio has crossed 100%, the markets have always corrected themselves, pulling down the ratio to hover only below the 100-mark. According to Moad PMS data, India’s m-cap-to-GDP ratio has always fluctuated around 80-85%.With a steady growth assumption in both the economy and the markets over the next 10 years, a conservative estimate of the market cap-to-GDP ratio could be about 95% in 2030. So, we can easily arrive at India’s projected total m-cap (Nifty) by 2030, which is ₹413.25 trillion (95% of ₹435 trillion GDP).