Car sales rose 11.8% to 1,98,811 units as against 1,77,829 units in August 2016, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). Photo: Reuters
What a car loan costs you

1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2020, 10:05 PM IST Livemint

Car loans are usually of three to five years but some lenders may offer loans for up to seven years too

It is tempting to buy a new car, be it an upgrade, a first car or another car for the family. Whatever be the reason, a car loan makes the purchase easier. Car loans are usually of three to five years but some lenders may offer loans for up to seven years too. A loan for longer may mean smaller equated monthly instalments (EMIs), which makes the car seem more affordable, but overall, you pay more as interest. Don’t forget that a car is a depreciating asset, so taking a bigger loan may not be the best thing to do. But if you take a car loan for a short duration, the EMIs will be heavy and non-payment will mean a blot on your credit report. Conditions apply to the loan amount also. For instance, some lenders give a loan for the full ex-showroom price of the car, while others may offer a loan up to 80%. Apart from the interest rate on a car loan, also take a look at the applicable processing fee and other charges.

