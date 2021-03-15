Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >What a car loan costs you

What a car loan costs you

Photo: iStock
1 min read . 05:19 AM IST Livemint

Car loans are usually of three to five years but some lenders may offer loans for up to seven years too

It is tempting to buy a new car, be it an upgrade, a first car or another car for the family. Whatever be the reason, a car loan makes the purchase easier. Car loans are usually of three to five years but some lenders may offer loans for up to seven years too. A loan for longer may mean smaller equated monthly instalments (EMIs), which makes the car seem more affordable, but overall, you pay more as interest. Don’t forget that a car is a depreciating asset, so taking a bigger loan may not be the best thing to do. But if you take a car loan for a short duration, the EMIs will be heavy and non-payment will mean a blot on your credit report. Conditions apply to the loan amount also. For instance, some lenders give a loan for the full ex-showroom price of the car, while others may offer a loan up to 80%. Apart from the interest rate on a car loan, also take a look at the applicable processing fee and other charges.

It is tempting to buy a new car, be it an upgrade, a first car or another car for the family. Whatever be the reason, a car loan makes the purchase easier. Car loans are usually of three to five years but some lenders may offer loans for up to seven years too. A loan for longer may mean smaller equated monthly instalments (EMIs), which makes the car seem more affordable, but overall, you pay more as interest. Don’t forget that a car is a depreciating asset, so taking a bigger loan may not be the best thing to do. But if you take a car loan for a short duration, the EMIs will be heavy and non-payment will mean a blot on your credit report. Conditions apply to the loan amount also. For instance, some lenders give a loan for the full ex-showroom price of the car, while others may offer a loan up to 80%. Apart from the interest rate on a car loan, also take a look at the applicable processing fee and other charges.

View Full Image
A loan for longer may mean smaller EMIs, which makes the car seem more affordable, but overall, you pay more as interest
Click on the image to enlarge
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
View Full Image
A loan for longer may mean smaller EMIs, which makes the car seem more affordable, but overall, you pay more as interest
Click on the image to enlarge
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.