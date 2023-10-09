What a car loan costs you

It's tempting to buy a new car, be it an upgrade, a first car or another car for the family. Whatever the reason, a car loan makes the purchase easier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Car loans are usually of three to five years but some lenders may offer loans for up to seven years. A loan for longer may mean smaller equated monthly instalments (EMIs), which makes the car seem more affordable, but overall, you pay more as interest.

Don't forget that a car is a depreciating asset, so taking a bigger loan may not be the best thing to do. But if you take a car loan for a short duration, the EMIs will be heavy and non-payment will mean a blot on your credit report.

Conditions apply to the loan amount, too. For instance, some lenders give a loan for the full ex-showroom price of the car, while others may offer a loan up to 80%. Apart from the interest rate on a car loan, also take a look at the applicable processing fee and other charges.

(Graphic: Paras Jain/Mint)

