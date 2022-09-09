What a fitness trainer learnt on his investment journey

Amit Kumar, a 38-year-old fitness trainer and resident of New Delhi, wanted to dabble in stocks for a long time but was unsure how to go about with his investments. So, he started collecting information about the markets and investment tips from newspapers and television programmes. He also started discussing stocks and mutual funds with his wife and friends. And by 2018, he was familiar with the nitty-gritty of the markets but could not muster the courage to make investments. The fear of incurring a loss in the markets made him stay away from it. And there was also a long list of questions that he could not find answer to.