What a global economic crisis mean for Silver ETF investors in India

“With global central banks indicating slower interest rate hikes, economic upswing led commodities like silver look interesting. The price history of silver shows that during times of rising inflation, there can be an uptick in silver prices. In addition, silver being a precious commodity has delivered during times of crisis. In each of the past three periods of crisis (Subprime mortgage, taper tantrum and Covid -19) which affected global financial markets, silver has outperformed equity as an asset class," said Chintan Haria.