What a higher PF wage ceiling means for employers and employees

The enhancement of the provident fund wage ceiling from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month is expected to have significant implications for employers and employees. The revision seeks to align statutory social security obligations with prevailing wage levels and extend retirement, pension and insurance benefits to a broader segment of the workforce.
Mandatory EPF membership for employees
Under the EPF framework, employees whose ‘wages’ (as defined under the Code on Social Security, 2020) exceed the prescribed wage ceiling may remain outside mandatory EPF coverage at the time of joining employment, if they have not previously been members of the EPF.