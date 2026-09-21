What a higher PF wage ceiling means for employers and employees

Sonu IyerPuneet Gupta
5 min read21 Sep 2026, 05:40 PM IST
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An employee joining an organisation with wages of, say, ₹18,000 per month can no longer avoid statutory EPF enrolment merely because the wage exceeds the earlier threshold of ₹15,000.
Summary
The provident fund wage ceiling rises from 15,000 to 25,000, expanding mandatory EPF coverage to more employees and increasing employer contributions. This reform boosts retirement benefits but may reduce employees' take-home pay while enhancing social security alignment with wage realities.

The enhancement of the provident fund wage ceiling from 15,000 to 25,000 per month is expected to have significant implications for employers and employees. The revision seeks to align statutory social security obligations with prevailing wage levels and extend retirement, pension and insurance benefits to a broader segment of the workforce.

Mandatory EPF membership for employees

Under the EPF framework, employees whose ‘wages’ (as defined under the Code on Social Security, 2020) exceed the prescribed wage ceiling may remain outside mandatory EPF coverage at the time of joining employment, if they have not previously been members of the EPF.

With the wage ceiling now increased to 25,000, employees earning up to 25,000 per month will be subject to mandatory EPF coverage. As a result, employees whose wages fall between 15,000 and 25,000 and who may previously have remained outside the EPF framework will now be required to become members of the scheme.

Also Read | New EPF wage ceiling: What changes for your PF, pension and insurance

For instance, an employee joining an organisation with wages of 18,000 per month can no longer avoid statutory EPF enrolment merely because the wage exceeds the earlier threshold of 15,000. This change is expected to significantly expand the reach of mandatory social security benefits and bring a larger section of the workforce within the formal retirement savings framework.

Higher PF contributions on wages up to 25,000

At present, both the employer and the employee are required to contribute 12% of wages towards provident fund benefits. Employees earning wages above the ceiling, statutory contributions can be restricted on the wage threshold.

With the increase in the wage ceiling, the contribution base for employees earning between 15,000 and 25,000 has also increased.

For example, an employee earning wages of 20,000 per month who previously attracted mandatory contributions only on 15,000 (i.e., 1,800 per month) will now attract contributions on the higher wage amount (i.e., 12% of 20,000 = 2,400).

This will increase both employee and employer contributions and, therefore, raise the amount being credited towards social security benefits, resulting in larger EPF accumulations and a stronger retirement corpus for employees.

However, employees within the affected wage segment may experience a reduction in take-home pay due to the higher mandatory deduction towards EPF. Employers, on the other hand, may face increased payroll costs and higher recurring social security expense, particularly where a substantial portion of the workforce falls within the revised wage band.

Also Read | EPF wage ceiling hiked from ₹15K to ₹25K : Will your take-home salary fall?

Organisations should note that the revised wage ceiling will also apply to contract labour engaged through third-party contractors. As a result, employers may experience an additional social security cost impact in respect of such contract workers.

Mandatory EPS membership

The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) operates in conjunction with the EPF, with 8.33% of the employer’s statutory contribution being allocated towards EPS for eligible members.

With the enhancement of the wage ceiling, employees whose wages fall between 15,000 and 25,000 and who were previously outside the EPS are expected to become subject to the statutory EPS framework.

Consequently, employers will be required to allocate the prescribed portion of their statutory contribution towards EPS for such employees. While the overall employer contribution rate remains unchanged, the manner in which the contribution is apportioned between EPF and EPS may change for employees covered under EPS.

The broader pension coverage may also result in increased pension payouts under EPS since the monthly pension will be calculated basis the enhanced wage threshold.

Calculating EDLI contributions

The Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme provides life insurance benefits linked to EPF membership. With the increase in wage ceiling, the contribution base for EDLI purposes may also increase and employers may experience an increase in their EDLI contribution obligations.

While the revised wage ceiling increases the wage base for calculating EDLI benefits, the maximum benefit payable under the EDLI Scheme continues to be capped at 7 lakh. Accordingly, the increase in the wage ceiling may not necessarily result in higher benefits for all members and beneficiaries.

The reform is expected to strengthen PF/pension coverage, enhance retirement savings and improve social security protection for employees. However, these benefits will be accompanied by a corresponding increase in statutory employee contributions, which may reduce monthly take-home pay for employees earning ‘wages’ between 15,000 and 25,000. Employers may also need to address higher contribution costs, payroll restructuring and implementation challenges arising from the expanded coverage framework.

Also Read | Govt hikes EPF cover wage ceiling: We calculate how this impacts pension payout

From a long-term perspective, the enhancement reflects a broader policy objective of aligning India's social security architecture with contemporary wage realities and strengthening long-term financial security for workers.

Sonu Iyer is partner and national Leader, People Advisory Services- Tax, EY India. Puneet Gupta is partner, People Advisory Services- Tax, EY India

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