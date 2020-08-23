Home >Money >Personal Finance >What a personal loan costs you
Photo: istock
Photo: istock

What a personal loan costs you

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2020, 10:30 PM IST Livemint

  • As personal loans come with high interest rates, continuous default will put you on a downward spiral
  • Here are some of the lowest personal loan interest rates offered by various banks

Personal loans are a way to use tomorrow’s income today, and the process involved is simple. But you must note that the interest rates are much higher than, say, for a car loan. This is because personal loans are unsecured loans. This means that the loan is not backed by any asset. The loan amount and interest rate depend on parameters such as your income, credit, repayment capacity, and others. As personal loans come with high interest rates, continuous default will put you on a downward spiral.

Photo: istock
View Full Image
Photo: istock
Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The maximum top-up loan a borrower can avail of varies from one lender to another. Photo: iStock

Top-up home loan works better than gold and personal loans

3 min read . 06 Aug 2020
Opinion | Digitisation can drive growth of unsecured loans

Opinion | Digitisation can drive growth of unsecured loans

3 min read . 14 Feb 2019
One can open an account under this scheme with a minimum deposit of ₹1,000 (MINT_PRINT)

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme offers over 7% returns amid low interest rates

2 min read . 18 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout