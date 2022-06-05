Personal loans are a way to use tomorrow’s income today, and unlike other loan products such as to buy a house or pay for an education, the process involved is simple.

In fact, if you already have an account with a bank, you would have come across many offers for a personal loan. While these are easy to get, and offer almost instant gratification, you must note that the interest rates are much higher than, say, for a car loan. This is because personal loans are unsecured loans. This means that the loan is not backed by any asset; you don’t have to put up any asset like property or gold to be able to get the loan.

View Full Image Mint