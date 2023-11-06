comScore
Mon Nov 06 2023 10:44:16
What a personal loan costs you

 Livemint

The loan amount and interest rate depend on parameters such as your income, existing credit an repayment capacity

As personal loans come with high interest rates, continuous default will put in a downward spiralPremium
As personal loans come with high interest rates, continuous default will put in a downward spiral

Personal loans are a way to use tomorrow's income today, and the process involved is simple. But you must note that the interest rates are much higher, say, for a car loan. This is because personal loans are unsecured loans. This means that the loan is not by backed any asset. The loan amount and interest rate depend on parameters such as your income, existing credit, repayment capacity, and others.

As personal loans come with high interest rates, continuous default will put in a downward spiral. Here are some of the lowest personal loan interest rates offered by various banks.

(Graphic: Satish Kumar/Mint)
View Full Image
(Graphic: Satish Kumar/Mint)

Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 10:45 AM IST
