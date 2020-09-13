Subscribe
What a personal loan costs you
A home loan is among the cheapest loans available. Photo: iStock

What a personal loan costs you

1 min read . 13 Sep 2020 Livemint

  • As personal loans come with high interest rates, continuous default will put you on a downward spiral
  • Here are some of the lowest personal loan interest rates offered by various banks

Personal loans are a way to use tomorrow’s income today, and the process involved is simple. But you must note that the interest rates are much higher than, say, for a car loan. This is because personal loans are unsecured loans. This means that the loan is not backed by any asset. The loan amount and interest rate depend on parameters such as your income, credit, repayment capacity, and others. As personal loans come with high interest rates, continuous default will put you on a downward spiral.

Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint
