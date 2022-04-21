What smokers should know about life insurance

Don’t hide your smoking habit. When you apply for life insurance, the insurer will ask you if you have used tobacco products in the last 12 months. While some attempt to lie about it, insurers find it out through medical or nicotine tests, which detect nicotine in your blood or urine samples. And if this is found out later, the policy may be revoked by the insurer. or the claim can be rejected on the basis of non-disclosure of facts.