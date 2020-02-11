What are 7.75% savings (taxable) bonds?

With bank deposits offering low returns, bonds that offer better rates and have a sovereign guarantee can be good options. The 7.75% savings (taxable) bonds are one such option. Any individual or HUF can invest but NRIs can’t.

The face value of one bond is ₹100 and you need to buy at least 10 bonds at a time; there is no upper limit. The bonds, which have a maturity period of seven years, provide a return of 7.75% per annum. There are two interest payout options. In the non-cumulative option, interest is paid on a half-yearly basis. In the cumulative option, interest is paid at the end of the maturity period. The interest earned from these bonds is taxable in your hands.

