What are credit card late fees, over-limit charges, and GST — and how can you avoid them?

Credit cards are easy and convenient to use, but they have tax and other hidden fees. You can make better decisions and avoid wasteful spending by understanding late payment fees, GST, and over-limit charges.
If you do not make the minimum payment due, the bank will charge a late fee (generally between ₹300 - ₹1,000). Fines differ with each bank, and late fees may increase if you frequently do not pay, or if you have a greater amount owed in total.
Simply put, late payment fees serve two purposes.
Credit card companies in India must establish a fixed, slab-type rate of charges, rather than charging a percentage of your total balance owing. You will see the due date on the statements, and will have to make the minimal payment by that date to avoid a penalty.
Tip: Always make at least the minimum payment by the due date to avoid penalties and to reduce adverse action on your credit report.
When you go over your maximum credit limit, there will be an over-limit fee charged usually just between ₹500 and ₹750, as well as the following:
Some banks will not authorise the transaction at all, and others have a policy of allowing over-limit purchases if customers opt in. If you hit the limit regularly, consider requesting an increase in limit or consider changing your purchase behaviour.
GST is charged at 18% on all costs of credit card service, including interest on purchases, late fees, over-limit fees, annual fees, and also processing fees. This tax increases the bank fee.
For example, plus GST, a late fee of ₹500 becomes ₹590. Not to be cavalier, but understanding these costs of tax is part of budgeting so you can see how the costs build up and might simply add to costs over time.
Taking some initiative to stay on top of your credit will keep your credit healthy and save you money you'll never have to pay back with fines.
In conclusion, understanding how late fees, over-limit charges, and GST work gives you the means to keep your finances in check. Your credit card will remain a useful form of value to you, rather than an expensive liability, if you are responsible with it, pay your bills promptly, and regularly review it.
