What are credit card swipe charges? All you need to know

Whenever you use a credit card at a store, online gateway, a restaurant or any other prominent place, a fee is charged. This fee is charged as your payment travels through the card network and banks. It is then verified for accuracy.

Post the same, the merchant receives the payment, and a percentage of the total transaction amount is deducted as a credit card swipe charge. It is commonly referred to as a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR). The interchange fee is one component of MDR that is shared within the card payment ecosystem.

Merchants generally pay swipe charges to ensure seamless, safe and secure card payments. These payments are typically not made by the individual who holds the credit card. This fee is proportionally distributed among card networks, issuing financial institutions, acquiring banks and payment processors for authorising, processing and settling the entire transaction.

How does a credit card transaction work? When a card is swiped, tapped, inserted, touched or used online to make any pending payments:

The merchant then submits the payment request. The card network forwards the same to the issuing bank. The bank then verifies the transaction and approves or declines it. Once approved, the payment is processed and settled with the merchant. For completing these steps, a credit card swipe charge is applied. Credit card swipe charges at a glance

Aspect Details What is it? Fee charged for processing a credit card transaction Who pays it? Primarily the merchant Typical charge (2026) Varies by card type, network, merchant category and agreement (often around 1%–3% in many markets) Higher charges apply to Premium and rewards-based credit cards Regulated by RBI guidelines and card network policies Applies to Both in-store and online card transactions

Why should you know about swipe charges? Credit card users do not pay swipe charges directly. However, merchants may factor in these costs into product pricing and servicing costs. That is why understanding these expenses can help individuals understand how card payments are processed, while businesses can ensure more effective management of the costs of accepting payments.

Swipe charges on credit cards are a critical part of the nation's digital payment ecosystem. These charges ensure seamless transaction completion, processing, fraud prevention and effective settlement between banking institutions and merchants.