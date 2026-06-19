What are credit card swipe charges? All you need to know

Whenever you use a credit card at a store, online gateway, a restaurant or any other prominent place, a fee is charged. This fee is charged as your payment travels through the card network and banks. It is then verified for accuracy.
Post the same, the merchant receives the payment, and a percentage of the total transaction amount is deducted as a credit card swipe charge. It is commonly referred to as a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR). The interchange fee is one component of MDR that is shared within the card payment ecosystem.
Merchants generally pay swipe charges to ensure seamless, safe and secure card payments. These payments are typically not made by the individual who holds the credit card. This fee is proportionally distributed among card networks, issuing financial institutions, acquiring banks and payment processors for authorising, processing and settling the entire transaction.
When a card is swiped, tapped, inserted, touched or used online to make any pending payments:
|Aspect
|Details
|What is it?
|Fee charged for processing a credit card transaction
|Who pays it?
|Primarily the merchant
|Typical charge (2026)
|Varies by card type, network, merchant category and agreement (often around 1%–3% in many markets)
|Higher charges apply to
|Premium and rewards-based credit cards
|Regulated by
|RBI guidelines and card network policies
|Applies to
|Both in-store and online card transactions
Credit card users do not pay swipe charges directly. However, merchants may factor in these costs into product pricing and servicing costs. That is why understanding these expenses can help individuals understand how card payments are processed, while businesses can ensure more effective management of the costs of accepting payments.
Swipe charges on credit cards are a critical part of the nation's digital payment ecosystem. These charges ensure seamless transaction completion, processing, fraud prevention and effective settlement between banking institutions and merchants.
By understanding how these charges are implemented and how they work, credit card users, consumers and businesses can make sensible payment decisions and maximise the benefits of day-to-day credit card use.
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